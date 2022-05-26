Serie A Team of the Week | Round 38

AC Milan won their 19th Serie A title after defeating Sassuolo 3-0 while Inter had to settle for second despite being Sampdoria by the same scoreline.

Fiorentina won 2-0 against Juventus, Lazio drew 3-3 against Hellas Verona, and Roma put three past Torino.

Elsewhere, Napoli won 3-0 against Spezia, Atalanta lost 1-0 to Empoli, and Salernitana survived relegation despite being smashed 4-0 by Udinese.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 38 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Guglielmo Vicario – Empoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

After an impressive performance against Salernitana, the Azzurri goalkeeper backed it up with an unbeatable performance against Atalanta.

Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan (5 apps)

The English defender had another fine performance in defence, thwarting many Sassuolo attacks.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (8 apps)

Assured in defence and composed on the ball. Ensured that Spezia did not break Napoli down, especially when the Partenopei decided to sit back in the second half.

Destiny Udogie – Udinese (4 apps)

Gave Salernitana nightmares on the left flank. Assisted in the opening goal for Gerard Deulofeu and he also scored the third for the Zebrette.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (4 apps)

Had a hand in all three goals for the Aquile in the high-scoring draw against Hellas Verona. Assisted for Jovane Cabral, scored the second, and the third which was scored by Pedro came from a rebound of his initial shot.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (3 apps)

The Ivorian ended his time at the Rossoneri with the third goal against Sassuolo, putting the icing on the cake on their title celebrations.

Sofyan Amrabat – Fiorentina

Displayed the type of form that made him a revelation at Hellas Verona in 2019/20, showing his class on the ball and controlling the play against Juventus.

Ivan Perisic – Inter (5 apps)

The Croatian winger opened the scoring against Sampdoria and he had been a great attacking threat until he was forced off with an injury.

Tammy Abraham – Roma (5 apps)

Scored twice for the Giallorossi in the victory against Torino. His double took his overall tally for the season to 17, the most in a Serie A campaign by an Englishman.

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan (6 apps)

The French veteran once again displayed his experience in a decisive game, scoring twice against Sassuolo as the Rossoneri went on to win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan (5 apps)

Supplied assists for all three Rossoneri goals against Sassuolo as they went on to secure the scudetto.