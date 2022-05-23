Spalletti wants Koulibaly to stay at Napoli, Juventus interested

Juventus are interested in signing Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly but Partenopei coach Luciano Spalletti wants the southern Italian club to hold onto to the Senegalese international.

With Giorgio Chiellini leaving the club and Leonardo Bonucci in the twilight of his career, the Bianconeri are searching for a centre-back to play alongside Matthijs De Ligt.

Tuttosport reports that Spalletti considers Koulibaly to be a great asset to the Napoli and he does not want the club to let him go.

Juventus will enquire about his buyout close and also propose to the 30-year-old a lucrative wage. However, they do expect the Senegalese international to reject the offer.

Despite that, Koulibaly is contracted until June 2023 so if he decides not to renew his contract with the Neapolitans, La Vecchia Signora will attempt to sign him on a free transfer.

Koulibaly has played 317 competitive matches for Napoli since he joined from Belgian club Genk in the summer of 2014.