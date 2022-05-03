Tottenham goalkeeper Gollini: I did not expect Atalanta to let me go

Pierluigi Gollini has said that he was surprised when Atalanta offload him to Tottenham Hotspur after signing Juan Musso from Udinese.

The 27-year-old is serving as a back-up to French international Hugo Lloris at Spurs and he has considered the veteran to be a mentor.

“I did not expect Atalanta to let me go, but it has allowed me to keep growing,” Gollini said in Sportweek. “It is not easy to go from playing the Champions League to the bench. However, it makes you better and Lloris has amazed me with his humility.”

Gollini had played in England previously with Aston Villa and he has recorded a rap song for charity in the past under the pseudonym Gollorius. While he found settling in the United Kingdom fairly easy, he also believes Italians can be too judgemental of footballers.

“Having already lived here in the past it was a normal move for me,” he said. “No one here cares about how I dress, how much jewellery I wear.

“In Italy, you are judged first as a character and then as a footballer.”