Tottenham Hotspur secure Perisic from Inter

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter, with the Croatia international set to move on a free transfer.

The Premier League club took to their official website to announce the deal on Tuesday, with Perisic due to make the switch to North London at the end of his Inter contract next month.

Perisic has penned a two-year contract at White Hart Lane and will link up with ex-Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte, having impressed for Inter this season at left wing-back.

Inter had hoped to tie the 33-year-old to a new contract, but the former Bayern Munich loanee ultimately opted against remaining in Serie A and will make the switch to England ahead of the new season.

Perisic joined the Nerazzurri from Wolfsburg in 2015 and scored 55 goals in 254 appearances, securing the Scudetto in 2021 under Conte.