Totti: Roma must end trophy drought in Europa Conference League

Roma legend Francesco Totti admitted that his former club have endured a lengthy trophy drought and it is imperative that they win the Europa Conference League.

The Giallorossi overcame Leicester City in the semi-final to set up a showdown with Feyenoord in Tirana later this month, looking to win a first trophy since lifting the Coppa Italia in 2008.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb.com at an event ahead of Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final, the former Italy international confirmed he would be in attendance to watch Roma in their European clash in the Albanian capital.

“We haven’t played in a cup final for a long time, it is essential for us to lift a trophy and we will go to Tirana eager and ready to fight until the end,” Totti declared. “I will go to Tirana too.

“Roma can improve with the right signings, that are clearly targeted. They have one of the best coaches in the world (Jose Mourinho) who knows how to manage, the Friedkins (Roma’s owners) will do everything to please him. Roma are always improving, year after year, with or without directors.”

The Lupi are appearing in their first European final since losing out to Inter in the UEFA Cup final in 1991.