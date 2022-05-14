Venezia relegated from Serie A

Venezia‘s stay in Serie A has officially come to an end just a year after their unlikely promotion from Serie B.

Salernitana’s draw at Empoli on Saturday afternoon was enough to send the Arancioneroverde straight back down and into Serie B, though they can take some pride from the fact that they fought until Serie A’s penultimate round of fixtures still alive in the battle against the drop.

Genoa, Cagliari, Salernitana, Sampdoria and Spezia no remain in the fight to ensure they stay in Serie A, with two of the five to follow Venezia into Serie B.

Lecce and Cremonese have already been promoted from Serie B to Serie A for 2022/23. The playoffs are currently ongoing.