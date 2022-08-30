Dybala double brings the joy as Roma go top with win over Monza

Stadio Olimpico (Rome): Paulo Dybala put on a show for a packed Stadio Olimpico crowd on Tuesday night as La Joya scored his first two goals for the capital club in a 3-0 win over struggling Monza that sent the Giallorossi to the top of the Serie A table.

Dybala’s double, which took his overall haul to 100 Serie A goals, was followed by a Roger Ibanez header as Jose Mourinho’s side cruised past the rock-bottom visitors, who are yet to pick up a point.

The Argentina international raced onto a Tammy Abraham nod-on for the opener, taking the ball in his stride before finishing clinically by dispatching a shot into the far corner.

Dybala then marked his Serie A century shortly after the half-hour mark when he slid in to divert the ball into an empty net after Michele Di Gregorio had parried an Abraham effort.

La Joya shot straight at Di Gregorio early in the second half to squander the chance of a hat-trick, but Roma soon made it three when Roger Ibanez headed home from a corner.

Andrea Belotti came on for the final 10 minutes to make his Roma debut and was denied a debut goal by Di Gregorio, who somehow kept out the former Torino captain’s volley from six yards with his legs.