Inter cruise past Spezia

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (MILAN) – Inter beat Spezia 3-0 on Saturday evening through goals from Lautaro Martinez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa, earning their first home Serie A win. The opener came in the form of Martinez, who put Inter ahead with a left-footed low drive at the end of a nice combination with Romelu Lukaku. Calhanoglu doubled the hosts’ lead six minutes into the second half as he pounced on a rebound and slotted the ball home at the first post. Substitutes Edin Dzeko and Correa combined to make it three eight minutes from time, as the Bosnian clinically rounded Dragowski and rolled it to the Argentinian, who made the most of an open goal.