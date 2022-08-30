Inter sweep aside Cremonese

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter can breathe a sigh of relief after Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez scored to earn them a 3-1 win over newly promoted Cremonese, helping the Nerazzurri quickly get back on track after suffering their first defeat of the season at Lazio.

The Biscione collected nine points from their opening four Serie A games and will be one point above their city rivals AC Milan when they meet each other in Saturday’s Milan derby.

After surviving an early scare, with David Okereke failing to properly lay it off to a teammate from dangerous position, Inter found the opener at the end of a lethal counter attack led by Barella, which resulted in Ionut Radu saving a Dzeko’s low drive, before Joaquin Correa bagged the rebound home.

The Nerazzurri doubled their lead when Hakan Calhanoglu chipped it in for Barella, who buried it home with a sensational right-footed volley.

Lautaro Martinez made it three after the break, carrying the ball through the opponents’ half and putting the ball past Radu, before Okereke curled home the Grigiorossi’s only goal in the dying minutes.