Koopmeiners fires Atalanta past Verona

STADIO MARC’ANTONIO BENTEGODI (VERONA) – Atalanta escaped the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday evening with a narrow 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A after a game that really did consist of two halves.

Neither side impressed in the opening 45 minutes and the chances were at a premium. Neither Juan Musso nor Lorenzo Montipo had all that much to do.

The second half saw Gian Piero Gasperini make changes though and they helped open things up. Teun Koopmeiners exploited the newly-created space to wander forward and fire in a low, arrowed shot from range.

Atalanta now have seven points from their three games, having beaten Sampdoria and drawn with AC Milan.

Verona, meanwhile, have just one point from their three matches so far this season.