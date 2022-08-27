Leao and Giroud help AC Milan past Bologna

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud’s first goals of the season propelled AC Milan’s 2-0 win over Bologna in a night that also saw new signing Charles De Ketelaere start for the first time, with Brahim Diaz benched.

The Rossoneri broke the deadlock seconds after the 20-minute mark, as De Ketelaere won the ball back and laid it off to Leao, whose deflected shot trumped Lucas Skorupski and went in at the near post.

The Portuguese came under the spotlight again in the second half, when his delivery was perfectly met by Olivier Giroud’s acrobatic volley to make it 2-0.

Stefano Pioli’s outfit now have seven points from their first three Serie A games and will travel to Sassuolo midweek, before hosting city rivals Inter next Saturday in the first Milan derby of the season.