PODCAST: Serie A is back, and AC Milan begin their title defence with a thriller

The 2022/23 Serie A season is officially underway, and all of the big boys got wins to open their respective campaigns. Inter, AC Milan, Lazio, AS Roma, Atalanta, and Fiorentina all picked up three points over the weekend, with some games still to be played on Monday night. As seems to be custom for the first and last pods of the season, the whole FIFpod team couldn't make this one, so it's just Kev and Euan talking you through the first matchday of the new campaign.