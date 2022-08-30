Sassuolo frustrate AC Milan in Mapei stalemate

Mapei Stadium (Reggio Emilia): Sassuolo impressed and held AC Milan to a goalless draw in Serie A Matchday 4 on Tuesday night, meaning the Italian champions are now without a win from either of their two away Serie A games this season.

Domenico Berardi had the game’s best chance when Sassuolo were awarded a first-half penalty, but the imposing Mike Maignan was equal to his effort and excellent palmed away at full stretch to his right.

Rafael Leao had passed up an earlier chance by blazing over the crossbar and that was about as good as it got for Milan as they struggled to create anything meaningful in front of Andrea Consigli’s goal.

The draw leaves Milan on eight points with two wins and two draws from their four games so far. Sassuolo, meanwhile, have five points from their four outings.