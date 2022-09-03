AC Milan beat Inter in the Milan Derby

STADIO SAN SIRO (MILAN): AC Milan again came from behind to beat Inter 3-2 in the 2022/23 season’s first Milan Derby in Serie A on Saturday.

Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter an undeserved lead early on as Milan’s backline was carved open, but Rafael Leao levelled to send the sides in all square at the break despite Milan’s dominance.

Only one team showed up after the break and Olivier Giroud put Milan ahead early in the second half. Leao then added a superb third for Milan, beating Inter’s defence with ease before slotting home.

Edin Dzeko came off the bench to pull one back for Inter.

Milan will end Matchday 5 ahead of Inter, now on 11 points to the Nerazzurri’s nine.