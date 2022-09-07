Bayern Munich seal comfortable win over Inter

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –Bayern Munich simply proved too much to handle for a poor Inter side, who fell to a 2-0 defeat against the Bundesliga champions in their opening Champions League fixture, losing their third game in all competitions in the space of two weeks.

Leroy Sané’s opener and Danilo D’Ambrosio’s own goal were the difference between the two sides, although the visitors could have made more of their countless attempt.

Sané broke Inter’s resistance after 26 minutes, as he did excellently to put down Joshua Kimmich’s long ball and clinically round André Onana, who made his debut for the Nerazzurri, before slotting the ball into the empty net.

The hosts’ defence capitulated again after the break, when D’Ambrosio put the ball into his own net in an attempt to block a quick and lethal combination between Kingsley Coman and Sané.