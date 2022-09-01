Bologna blow lead and drop points against Salernitana

Bologna were wasteful as they hosted Salernitana on Thursday evening in Serie A Matchday 4, blowing a lead late on to draw 1-1.

The Rossoblu had more than enough chances to be out of sight, but both Nicola Sansone and Marko Arnautovic passed up on a number of chances.

Arnautovic got the game’s only goal with a second-half penalty, but the Austrian could have had a hat-trick on another night, missing a header bye a narrow margin and blazing a late effort over when space opened up in front of goal.

Boulaye Dia levelled for Salernitana late on, much to the frustration of the Dall’Ara faithful.