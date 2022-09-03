Napoli come back to beat Lazio

Another inspired performance from Georgian sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped Napoli come from behind to beat Lazio 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico and provisionally move top of Serie A after Matchday 5. Mattia Zaccagni put the hosts in front after four minutes, but the visitors soon took control, levelling through Kim Min-Jae before Kvaratskhelia struck the winner after the break. The 21-year-old has taken Serie A by storm, scoring four goals in his first five appearances, and he was unfortunate not to net more than one in Rome after striking the post and having another effort well saved by in-form Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel. It was a welcome return to form for Luciano Spalletti’s side following back-to-back draws against Fiorentina and Lecce, and moved them level with AC Milan on 11 points at the summit of the table. Milan beat Inter 3-2 in a thrilling Milan Derby earlier on Saturday.