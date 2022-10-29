Inter hammer Sampdoria

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Inter might light work of a poor Sampdoria as Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa all scored in a 3-0 thumping of the Blucerchiati in Serie A Matchday 12. The win gave the Nerazzurri their fourth consecutive Serie A win on Saturday night.
