Inter hammer Sampdoria

Conor Clancy Date:29th October 2022 at 11:28pm
Written by:

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan)Inter might light work of a poor Sampdoria as Stefan de Vrij, Nicolo Barella and Joaquin Correa all scored in a 3-0 thumping of the Blucerchiati in Serie A Matchday 12. The win gave the Nerazzurri their fourth consecutive Serie A win on Saturday night.

 

Related articles