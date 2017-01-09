Watch LIVE – The Best FIFA Football Awards

Find out who will be crowned ‘the Best’ player in the world.  More...

Weekly Transfer Round-Up: Napoli get their man and Torino finalise double deal with Roma

The first week of the 2016-17 winter transfer window has seen a fair amount of activity from Serie A clubs, none more so than Genoa with two key figures leaving for league rivals. More...

Serie A 2016-17: Team Of The Week – Round 19

Juventus cruised past Bologna to maintain the leadership of Serie A and start the new year in the best possible way. Roma snatched a win in Genoa thanks to an Armando Izzo own More...

West Ham United outcast not expected to return to Italy

Former Sassuolo striker Simone Zaza is expected to stay in England with West Ham United instead of making a move back to Serie A and Napoli. Zaza has struggled this season since More...

Juventus interested in Sevilla midfielder

Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi is among the players Juventus are targeting to strengthen their midfield during the next transfer window. The 27-year-old joined Sevilla from More...

Remembering… George Weah’s AC Milan wondergoal v Hellas Verona

AC Milan striker George Weah scored this wondergoal against Hellas Verona at the San Siro on 8th September 1996. Weah bagged More...

VIDEO: Celebrate 90 Years of the San Siro

The San Siro, or Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is 90 years old and to help celebrate we take a look at one of the best More...

Serie A 2016-17: Goals Of The Week – Round 6

After a round of Serie A action that was filled with excellent goalkeeping saves and terrible defensive errors, More...

Serie A 2016-17: Goals of the Week – Round 5

5. Edin Dzeko – ROMA v Crotone Already 2-0 up, the Bosnian international added to Roma’s glory and increased Crotone’s disappointment..

Serie A 2016-17: Goals of the Week – Round 3

5. Iago Falque – Atalanta v TORINO This superb freekick from the former Roma man gave the Granata the lead in..

Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 17

He was valued at €94 million for a reason: Gonzalo Higuain gave Juventus the win over Roma, leaving the Giallorossi seven..

Serie A 2016-17: Team of the Week – Round 15

The three at the top all won as those at the bottom move further away in Serie A, with Juventus demolishing..

A tactical reflection on Lazio 1-4 Roma

Roma romped to a 4-1 win against Lazio in the Derby della Capitale at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday Afternoon which sent..

Lazio 1-1 Torino AET (6-7 penalties): Granata edge out Biancocelesti on penalties to claim ninth Primavera Scudetto

Torino defeated Lazio 7-6 on penalties after 90 minutes could only produce a 1-1 result as the Granata claimed their ninth Campionato..

Youth and competitiveness make Serie B intriguing

Serie B is in a good place at the halfway stage after the busy run of fixtures over Christmas which has..