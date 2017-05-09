Podcast: A Milan mess leaves #PapuDance-ing to Europe

The Forza Italian Football Podcast returned this week with Nicholas Carroll and Vieri Capretta joining host Conor Clancy.

this podcast was recorded live

The guys start at the top with Juventus’ Derby della Mole meeting with Torino, before touching on Napoli 3-1 Cagliari, AC Milan 1-4 Roma and Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria. The battle for Europe is also mentioned, as is the race against relegation.

Before concluding, we officially launch this season’s #FIFawards2017. There are a whole range of categories open for voting, so go ahead and cast your vote on the site.

