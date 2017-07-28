Pallotta apologises to AC Milan

The verbal spat between AC Milan and Roma President James Pallotta appears to be over after the Lupi man apologised for his comments regarding the Rossoneri’s takeover.

The Giallorossi boss accused the Diavolo of “losing their minds” after a string of high profile signings this summer, while stating they had taken a loan of close to €300 million from people he knew in London.

However after Milan CEO Marco Fassone made it clear his side are in better shape than Roma, Pallotta has backtracked on his initial comments.

“I apologize if I had inaccurate information,” he said in a statement. “I really care about Italian football and its return to the top.

“In that regard, I hope that all clubs contribute to a stronger and more sustainable league, which is what we are doing at Roma.

“I wish good luck to Milan and their new owners, and I look forward to working alongside them to help develop the Serie A.”

Last season Roma finished second in Serie A, four points back of champions Juventus.

