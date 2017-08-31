Fiorentina complete signing of Udinese striker

Udinese have sold Cyril Thereau to Fiorentina in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has carved out a respectable career in Italian football, with four year spells at both Chievo and Udinese respectively.

However, having come to an agreement with Fiorentina on a fee thought to be in the region of €1.5m, Thereau has swapped Udine for Florence for the season.

Thereau scored 40 goals in 113 appearances for the Zebrette and the 34 year-old was quickly replaced by Maxi Lopez at Udinese, while Ante Rebic completed a move to Eintrackt Frankfurt in order to make room for Thereau.

