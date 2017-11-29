Genoa attempt to acquire Giuseppe Rossi

Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi took to Twitter to tease that he is set for a Serie A return.

Genoa are rumoured to be the next destination for the 30-year-old attacker, who has been a free agent since Fiorentina let his contract expire in July.

Though Chievo were linked with the former Manchester United starlet last week, the Grifone will apparently sign the player once he undergoes a successful medical.

Rossi will reportedly join the Rossoblu on a short term contract that runs until June, according to Sky.

Genoa coach Davide Ballardini is said to be eager to add the 30-year-old to the club’s ranks, as the side have scored the fourth-fewest number of goals in the league and are dealing with a number of injuries.

That said, expectations are likely to be realistic, as the former Viola striker hasn’t played in a competitive game since last April while he was on loan at Celta Vigo.