Rossi could get back into football with Chievo

Chievo are rumoured to be interested in giving Italian striker Giuseppe Rossi a fresh start during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since Fiorentina allowed his contract to expire in July and hasn’t featured in a competitive match since playing just 34 minutes last April in a La Liga game against Eibar while on loan at Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, goals have been hard to come by this season for the Gialloblu, who have scored just 15 times in 13 Serie A games.

To potentially make matters worse, Chievo also risk losing one of their best attacking weapons, striker Roberto Inglese, who is likely to end his loan at the Verona outfit to join parent club Napoli.

The Partenopei allowed the 26-year-old attacker, who has struck four times in 12 games this season, to temporarily remain with the Flying Donkeys despite officially acquiring him on the final day of the summer transfer window in August.

Enter Rossi, who could benefit from a new opportunity after having had his career derailed by numerous injuries.