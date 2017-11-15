Ventura sacked by Italy after World Cup exit

After becoming the first man to fail in guiding Italy to the World Cup, Gianpiero Ventura has been sacked from his position as Italy coach.

The Azzurri failed to reach Russia 2018 after a disappointing playoff elimination against Sweden, marking the first time since 1958 – when a selection panel were in charge – that they will miss out on participation at the World Cup.

Despite having only recently renewed his contract, that failure has brought Ventura’s time at the helm of the Azzurri to an end following a meeting in Rome.

A statement released by the FIGC read: “During the meeting called by FIGC President Tavecchio with Presidents of the organisation’s various components, Gravina, Nicchi, Sibilia, Tommasi and Ulivieri were in attendance as discussions were held following the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

“As a point of order to open the day, Tavecchio announced that from today, Gianpiero Ventura is no longer the Coach of the Italian National Team.

“The President informed the representatives in attendance that he is unwilling to relinquish his mandate and will instead offer himself to the Federal Council which is being convened for a series of proposals where members will be called upon to express themselves.”

Since succeeding Antonio Conte after Euro 2016, Ventura took charge of just 16 matches with the Azzurri, and for the majority of that spell he has been largely unwanted across Italy.

His decision to deploy a 4-2-4 against Spain at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was the tipping point for many, with his perceived tactical ineptitude being cited as a reason.

Consistently overlooking Jorginho and other players continued to frustrate Italian supporters, as did his reluctance to play Lorenzo Insigne, with even Daniele De Rossi indicating on the bench during the stalemate with Sweden that the Neapolitan should be introduced at the Roman’s own expense.