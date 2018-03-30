Inter close in on Juventus all-rounder

Inter are readying an offer to bring Juventus utility man Kwadawo Asamoah to the club in the summer.

The Ghanaian international joined the Bianconeri in 2012 from Udinese, having established a reputation as a dynamic wide player.

Now it seems his six-year stay in Turin has reached the final stages, with a move to Inter on the horizon according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Inter have struggled to fill the left side of their defensive system this season, with Joao Cancelo often finding himself on the left despite favouring the right flank.

Asamoah would bring experience to the Nerazzurri, having made over 200 appearances in Serie A for both Juventus and Udinese.