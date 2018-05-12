AC Milan on the hunt for new striker

AC Milan are hoping to identify a new forward to lead their attack after a lacklustre season up front.

The Rossoneri have largely been dependant on goals from youngster Patrick Cutrone, with neither Nikola Kalinic or Andre Silva cementing places in the starting XI.

Tuttosport has suggested Milan will offer to swap Silva for Monaco forward Radamel Falcao, while Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo believes a move for Valencia striker Simone Zaza could be on the horizon.

Milan plan to make good use of their relationship with agent Jorge Mendes, who was not only influential in dealings with the Rossoneri last summer, but also Monaco and Valencia in the past.

Falcao had previously been linked with English side Wolves, just as Silva has been in recent weeks, but both players are thought to prefer moves to more prestigious sides.

Zaza is thought to be comfortable with Los Che, but should a return to Italy be on the cards then Milan would be his preference.