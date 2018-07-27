AC Milan reopen negotiations for former Shakhtar Donetsk winger

AC Milan have returned to the idea of signing free agent Bernard after the Brazilian left Shakhtar Donetsk at the expiry of his contract.

The 25 year-old was among the first to be targeted by the Rossoneri this summer, but the departure of sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli curtailed talks.

However with the appointment of Leonardo as general manager La Repubblica understands Milan have returned to the negotiating table for Bernard.

The news comes after comments made by Leonardo, suggesting a more low cost approach to the transfer market in order to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Leonardo also mentioned the club would seek to sign a winger in the coming weeks, which could very well be Bernard but not without significant competition in the form of Chelsea.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Rossoneri have gambled on a former Shakhtar star as they signed Luiz Adriano in the same manner back in 2015.

Bernard chalked up just under 100 league appearances in Ukraine for Shakhtar and has represented his country on 14 occasions.