Allegri: Juventus have moved on from Manchester United defeat

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his players have already moved past the disappointment of losing to Manchester United after sweeping past AC Milan.

The Bianconeri cruised to a 2-0 victory thanks to goals by Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo to make it 34 out of a possible 36 points so far in Serie A.

Coming just days after a late defeat to United, Allegri complimented his players on approaching Sunday’s match with the right mentality.

“My player attacked the match right away and moved past the defeat to Manchester United,” he told the assembled press after the match as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.com.

“They approached the match with the right kind of aggression. We have to show it more often.

“Milan have a lot of technical players and shoot on goal often. We did well to limit them. It was important for us to win without conceding.”

Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain had a penalty saved and was sent off for arguing with the referee, and Allegri believes the Argentine’s reaction was out of character.

“I don’t know if he was sent off for the foul or his reaction,” he added. “He isn’t usually that nervous, but it wasn’t easy for him to play tonight.

“Up until his missed penalty, he didn’t look bad.”