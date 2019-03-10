Fans Worldwide: Viola Club London

Following two draws and one defeat, Fiorentina have the chance to regain their confidence in the big match of the weekend against Lazio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday evening.

Despite not enjoying the best point of their season, La Viola can be proud of their loyal and international supporters, who are also based in one of the biggest city in EU, London.

The English capital has become home to the thriving Viola Club London since the 1990s when Roberto Baggio made his debut with the purple uniform.

However, after being abandoned for years, some Italian Fiorentina fans decided to re-found the supporters’ group in August 2013 with the aim to share their passion for the club.

“We decided to put the time and effort to reorganise the club previously founded, with the mission to spend good time together and be a checkpoint for every supporter who comes in London,” said press agent Claudio Galardini.

“The club is open to everyone and we are happy to welcome Viola supporters who come in the City for holidays too.

“Every event is free to attend and we offer an optional membership for only £10 [about €13] per year.”

The supporters’ group is a non-profit organisation, associated with the Associazione Centro Coordinamento Viola Club (ACCVC).

Every member can not only benefit of a discount on the fan club’s merchandising – t-shirts and scarves – but also to have the opportunity to purchase European away games tickets.

“Even if it’s not easy to combine work with football, some of the group usually travel to see the team away,” Galardini added.

The club is amongst the organisers and participants of the London Supporters League (LSL) football tournament which took place at the Coram Fields in Russel Square over the year.

“The idea was born almost two years ago chatting in a pub with the two Presidents of Lazio London Fan Club and AS Roma UK Fan Club,” said Galardini. “The idea began with eight people chatting in a pub but, in two and a half months, the project became real.”

The initiative became bigger and bigger over the last years and thanks to its great success other fan clubs based in London asked to be involved.

“Our next step is to organise different trips where other Viola club are based,” added club president Lorenzo De Feo. “We would like to join them for a match and then return the favour back.”

Viola Club London is based at the Domo 94, an Italian restaurant next to Camden Road Station, and can be reached via their Facebook group or email at violaclublondon@gmail.com.