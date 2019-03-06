Icardi plot thickens as Wanda Nara follows Real Madrid on Instagram

Never shy of causing a stir, Wanda Nara has followed Real Madrid on Instagram after Los Blancos’ Champions League elimination.

Nara is her husband Mauro Icardi’s representative and the Inter forward is enduring a tough time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this season, looking likely to leave in the summer, with her latest act prompting even more speculation about his future.

Icardi has been linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on a number of occasions in the past and with widespread changes expected once the window opens, this could finally be the year that sees the move happen.

Since being stripped of the captain’s armband, the No.9 hasn’t played for the Nerazzurri and the club have grown resigned to the fact that he may have played his last game for the club.

According to Nacho Labarga in MARCA, Real Madrid will need to spend over 100 million euros to sign the Argentine.