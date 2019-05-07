Leonardo: AC Milan won’t make any big signings

AC Milan sporting director Leonardo has stated the club won’t make any major signings this summer given their financial situation.

The Rossoneri remain in the hunt for a place in the Champions League thanks to a 2-1 victory over Bologna on Monday, as they sit three points back of Atalanta for third with three matches remaining.

Regardless of whether Milan achieve their goal of qualifying for the competition, Leonardo has made it clear finances will be kept in check due to their ongoing Financial Fair Play situation.

“It’s true we aren’t in a great situation,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “We have to respect certain financial parameters in very little time.

“We must talk about things and while there won’t be a dismantling of the club, there won’t be any big signings.

“Milan’s situation wasn’t known. We signed the likes of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta, who are young, and that will be our motto moving forward.

“Clearly, Champions League qualification will be decisive in terms of which direction we go in.”

Milan’s victory was overshadowed by more off field drama, as Tiemoue Bakayoko was caught swearing at coach Gennaro Gattuso after taking too long to warm up.

“What happened with Bakayoko will be discussed internally,” he stated. “We won’t reveal what action we will be taking.

“He has been through a lot in recent weeks, but mistakes are mistakes so we will step in. There are many positives about him, but anyone who makes a mistake must pay for it.”