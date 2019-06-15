Sarri to receive Champions League bonus at Juventus

Juventus are happy to offer Maurizio Sarri a considerable bonus should he lead them to Champions League glory.

Almost a month after Massimiliano Allegri vacated his position on the Allianz Stadium bench, the current Chelsea boss is expected to be appointed Juventus coach in the coming days.

Currently, the Old Lady are left waiting for the Londoners to appoint Frank Lampard and free the Italian.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Fabio Paratici and Fali Ramadani, the coach’s agent, have agreed a sizeable bonus which Sarri will receive if he can finally help Juventus to conquer Europe.

Sarri has spent just one season at Stamford Bridge after he left Napoli last summer, and Partenopei captain Lorenzo Insigne expressed his feelings that their former coach joining Juventus would be an act of betrayal.