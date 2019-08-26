Marotta: Inter irritated by Wanda Nara comments

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the club is irritated by Wanda Nara’s comments, while reaffirming Mauro Icardi will not be welcomed back.

The striker has been told countless times that he is not part of the Nerazzurri’s plans this season, but he has so far rejected all offers to leave.

On Sunday night his wife and agent Wanda Nara stated he will continue to turn down offers because he wants to remain at Inter, but Marotta closed the door on a possible change of heart.

“I reacted to Wanda’s comments with a bit of irritation due to the timing and the method,” he told DAZN before Monday’s 4-0 victory over Lecce.

“I can categorically deny that an Inter director or President Zhang told Icardi to stay at Inter.

“The decision we made was clear and we communicated it clearly at the right time. We’ll continue like this, as nobody at Inter can change an approach that is shared by everyone.”