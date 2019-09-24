Sarri: Juventus are improving, but have to do more defensively

Maurizio Sarri believes his Juventus side are showing signs of progress after they came from behind to beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

It’s been a shaky start to the season for La Vecchia Signora, with few people being impressed by them so far, but the Italian thinks things are moving in the right direction.

“We have to perfect the defensive phase,” he said to DAZN afterwards.

“But I’ve seen progress in the chances created.

“We’ve shown good personality, and good work on the ball, so we need to improve defensively.”

Paulo Dybala’s performance is something that particularly pleased Sarri.

“He played well in both phases,” Sarri said.

“He applied himself and did very well working with [Aaron] Ramsey.

“He ended the game bruised, but we hope to have him ready for the next match.”

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game through injury and Sarri doesn’t know what his situation is.

“I don’t know,” he admitted, “tomorrow we’ll meet with the doctors.

“He could have played but there was a slight risk, so we decided not to play him.”