Di Lorenzo only new face in Mancini’s latest Italy squad

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the only fresh face named to Roberto Mancini’s latest 27-man Italy squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign with his new side, and he returns to the Azzurri setup after taking part in a training camp in April.

Youngsters Luca Pellegrini and Sandro Tonali have returned to the Under-21 setup, while Lorenzo Insigne is back in the fold after being forced to sit out the last international break due to injury.

Boca Juniors midfielder Daniele De Rossi is not included in the side despite recent reports suggesting it was a possibility.

Italy currently sit atop Group J with six wins from six matches, and they can seal their spot in Euro 2020 with a win against Greece on Saturday October 12 in Rome, before travelling for a clash with Liechtenstein on October 15.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain). Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shangai Shenhua), Vincenzo Grifo (Friburgo), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)