Inzaghi: Lazio needed a big win, but I was calm

Ciro Immobile saved Lazio from a fourth straight winless game on the road with his last-minute winner at Fiorentina on Sunday but Simone Inzaghi wasn’t worried.

Immobile’s header took him into fourth in the club’s list of all-time Serie A scorers, drawing him level with Giorgio Chinaglia, but more importantly it delivered a fourth win of the season to Lazio.

“We needed a big result to move up the table,” Inzaghi told the press at his post-match press conference.

“I was pretty calm because I see how the team train and how they play. I’m more concerned with performances than results.”

Fiorentina and Vincenzo Montella feel hard done by with the eventual winner, claiming a foul earlier in the move should have been overruled with VAR consultation, but Inzaghi didn’t want to comment on that, mentioning an earlier penalty shout that Lazio had waved away.

“I didn’t talk about it [VAR] with Atalanta,” he said.

“We were taught about VAR two and a half years ago.

“I was calm even when we didn’t get a penalty for the foul on Lazzari.”

