Suso likely to miss out on AC Milan’s meeting with Lazio

AC Milan could be without Suso as they welcome Lazio to the Stadio San Siro this Sunday evening in Serie A.

The Spaniard was their match winner in midweek as he scored the only goal in a 1-0 defeat of SPAL, but the Rossoneri will likely take on the Biancocelesti without him.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Suso’s participation is at risk due to a physical issue, but the extent of the problem isn’t yet known.

Compatriot Samu Castillejo is expected to feature in his place.

Ante Rebic is another Milan player suffering with a physical problem, leaving him as another doubt to take part.