AC Milan yet to offer new contract to Bonaventura

Giacomo Bonaventura is still awaiting an offer of a renewed contract from AC Milan.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in June, meaning he’ll be available to discuss a free transfer to any club from January 1.

But Sky Sport Italia have reported that, despite expressing their adoration of Bonaventura on several occasions now, Milan are yet to put a new offer on the table.

Roma are one of the clubs interested in his services, and they’ll be monitoring the situation closely.

Bonaventura has been key since returning from injury and scored against both Napoli and Bologna.

The ex-Atalanta midfielder was particularly impressive last time out at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, even being named Forza Italian Football’s Player of the Week.