Florenzi open to Roma exit to earn Euro 2020 spot

Alessandro Florenzi is open to leaving Roma this January in order to force his way into Italy’s European Championship squad.

The Roman has had his minutes limited in the capital this season under Paulo Fonseca, and he’s not opposed to moving elsewhere if he finds somewhere suitable that can also provide him with more playing time.

But according to Il Messaggero, Florenzi is reluctant to relocate his family and would ideally like to stay around 200 kilometres of Rome.

Fiorentina are interested in Florenzi, who has made 11 Serie A appearances this season for the Giallorossi.

Italy will have more friendlies ahead of next summer’s European Championship in the new year, and Florenzi wants to be part of those squads to find a space in Roberto Mancini’s plans.

All three of the Azzurri’s group games will be played at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.