Theo stole the show, but Bonaventura is still stealing hearts

STADIO RENATO DALL’ARA (Bologna) – AC Milan left Bologna with all three points on Sunday evening but despite dominating the game and having enough of the ball to be out of sight, they spent the five minutes added on desperately trying to hang on.

The win was their second in a row after beating Parma last weekend and it’s only the second time they’ve managed back-to-back wins this season, with the last of those coming in August in wins against newly-promoted pair Hellas Verona and Brescia.

Theo takes centre stage

Sunday night belonged to Theo Hernandez, as did the Sunday prior.

He was involved in almost everything that happened, be it good or bad for Milan. He did relatively well on the left before being found by Suso to double the Rossoneri’s lead, but it was after his goal that things got fun.

Celebrating at the corner flag beneath Bologna’s Curva, those inside didn’t take too kindly to his salute in their direction.

Just moments later he scored an own goal to breathe life into Bologna’s players and support, and the announcement crediting him with the goal was met with rapturous cheers and mocking.

When he came out after the break he was the target for shouts of ‘scemo‘, or fool, as the Bolognese made their feelings for him clear.

He then shoved Riccardo Orsolini over in the box to concede a penalty. Daniele Chiffi initally waved away the claims, but he couldn’t ignore them and did go to check VAR before overruling himself to give the penalty that Nicola Orsolini converted.

Since Opta starting recording data, no player had scored for his team, the opposing team and given away a penalty all in the same game.

He became the third Milan player this century to score for both teams in a game for the club though, following in the footsteps of Thiago Silva and his current partner at the back Alessio Romagnoli.

Jack’s back, and Milan have life



Giacomo Bonaventura is so important to AC Milan, and he should be one of the first names in Stefano Pioli’s XI whenever he’s fit.

He was all-action, as he always is, but it was clear that his influence went beyond what he did with the ball. That’s not to say that he didn’t use it well, but watching him without possession spoke volumes.

Jack was always speaking to his teammates, dishing out high fives and back slaps as he tried to keep Milan motivated and with their heads high.

His goal was no more than he deserved and he took it excellently, just as he did against Napoli at the Stadio San Siro a couple of weeks ago.

There’s still a player in Piatek

A lot of people have been quick to write off Krzysztof Piatek this season, but the Pole did alright at the Dall’Ara.

He was constantly showing for the ball and looking to find space, displaying a confidence he hasn’t always had this season.

His goal came from the penalty spot – as have three of his four this season – but he had a swagger about him and was willing to try things.

The penalty he scored was only won by his own great play, but he’ll have to add to his spot-kick goals if he’s to win over his critics.