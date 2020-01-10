Kjaer to leave Atalanta for AC Milan

Simon Kjaer’s time at Atalanta is coming to and end but he’ll stay in Italy with Sevilla finalising a deal to move him on to AC Milan.

The Dane has been in Bergamo since the beginning of the season but hasn’t been able to force his way into La Dea’s plans.

Now, he’s set to join Milan on loan for the remainder of the season and the Rossoneri will hold a non-compulsory purchase option of around €5 million.

With Atalanta on the verge of bringing Mattia Caldara back to the club from Milan, the Champions League side have been happy to let Kjaer move in the opposite direction.

Kjaer had offers from Cagliari and Sampdoria as well, but preferred to take the closer move to Milan where he’ll share a dressing room with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In six appearances for the Nerazzurri Kjaer has accumulated just 381 minutes across Serie A and the Champions League.