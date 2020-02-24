Agnelli: Conte is a Juventus fan, we have a friendly relationship

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli doesn’t expect any bad blood when Antonio Conte returns to the Allianz Stadium with his Inter side this weekend.

The game is in doubt due to the Coronavirus in Italy, but Lega Serie A have now requested that games be played behind closed doors, which would include the Derby d’Italia between Juve and Inter.

Conte will make his first return to Turin since leaving the club, though Agnelli isn’t expecting it to be a problematic reunion.

“Conte is a Juventus fan, a captain, he won the Scudetto,” Agnelli told Radio 24.

“I have no fear thinking he’s not.

“We have a friendly and relaxed relationship, as we should. We’re professionals.”

Maurizio Sarri’s position in Turin has been questioned lately, but Agnelli insists that the former Napoli and Chelsea boss was the man they wanted.

“We thought about who we wanted,” he explained, “and it was Sarri.

“We wanted Sarri so we got Sarri.”