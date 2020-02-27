Chiellini hopes to return to Juventus squad for Inter clash

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini plans to make it back into Maurizio Sarri’s matchday squad for the weekend’s Derby d’Italia meeting with Inter.

Chiellini started and played 54 minutes against SPAL in Ferrara last Saturday, but was left to watch on from the stands as the Old Lady fell to a 1-0 loss away to Lyon on Wednesday evening.

Now Tuttosport have reported that the defender plans to play a part against the Nerazzurri.

While starting is his preference, the 35-year-old is optimistic that he’ll at least take a place on the bench.

Chiellini got injured in the opening game of the Serie A season away to Parma, having to go off after scoring the only goal of the game at the Stadio Ennio Tardini back in August.

After returning from the bench against Brescia, the veteran was back in the XI at the Stadio Paolo Mazza and wants his fourth appearance of the campaign to come against former coach Antonio Conte.