Papu Gomez: I’m very happy playing for Atalanta, I’ve developed as I’ve grown older

Alejandro Papu Gomez was left delighted with Atalanta’s progression to the Champions League quarter-finals.

La Dea beat Valencia 4-3 at Mestalla on Tuesday to clinch an 8-4 aggregate win thanks to four goals from Josip Ilicic, and the team’s overall performance pleased the captain.

“I am very happy to play in this side,” Papu said to UEFA.com afterwards. “The system worked well tonight.”

Atalanta have become the first Italian side to reach the @ChampionsLeague quarter-finals in their debut season in the competition since Lazio in 1999/2000.#ValenciaAtalanta #UCL pic.twitter.com/4NhyOuVyIc — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 10, 2020

Ilicic himself spoke about improving with age, which has been seen in his performances this season, and the Argentinian shared those thoughts about his own growth as a player.

“I have developed growing older and gaining experience,” Gomez said, “and I want to help the team.”