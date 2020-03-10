Papu Gomez: I’m very happy playing for Atalanta, I’ve developed as I’ve grown older

Papu Gomez: I’m very happy playing for Atalanta, I’ve developed as I’ve grown older
Conor Clancy Date: 11th March 2020 at 12:27am
Alejandro was left delighted with ’s progression to the quarter-finals.

La Dea beat Valencia 4-3 at Mestalla on Tuesday to clinch an 8-4 aggregate win thanks to four goals from Josip Ilicic, and the team’s overall performance pleased the captain.

“I am very happy to play in this side,” Papu said to UEFA.com afterwards. “The system worked well tonight.”

Ilicic himself spoke about improving with age, which has been seen in his performances this season, and the Argentinian shared those thoughts about his own growth as a player.

“I have developed growing older and gaining experience,” Gomez said, “and I want to help the team.”

 

