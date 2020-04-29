Gravina: I won’t sign off on ending season

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina has no intention of signing off on the end of the football season in Italy, stating he’ll only do so if told by the government.

Gravina has made it clear his desire is to see the season resume, though there are growing calls for clubs to focus on next season.

However the FIGC boss has remained steadfast in his approach, saying he’ll only sign off on abandoning the season if told to do so by the government.

“As long as I am President of the FIGC I won’t sign off on ending the season,” he said during an online meeting with Serie B side Ascoli. “That would be the death of Italian football.

“I am looking after the interests of everyone, so, I repeat, I refuse to sign off on a complete shutdown unless there are objective conditions related to the health of those under contract, coaches, staffs and assistants. Someone has to tell me clearly and stop me from moving forward.

“A complete shutdown means the system would lose €700-800 million. If we were to play behind closed doors the losses would be €300m, and if we restored with fans the losses would be €100-150m though the latter isn’t a viable option.

“We have contractual responsibilities to international partners and institutions like UEFA and FIFA.”