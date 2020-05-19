Tommasi: Players need four weeks of training

Players’ Association President Damiano Tommasi believes Serie A teams need at least four weeks of training before players are ready to resume games.

The statement comes on a day that saw the government approve the modified medical protocol put forward by the FIGC and Lega Serie A that will allow clubs to resume group training.

“Other sports need around six weeks of training, but we need around four before we can resume the season,” Tommasi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We can’t set ourselves specific limits if we want to be able to resume well. We’ve always worked on this line of reasoning.

“Everyone wants to get back to work, but once we resume training then we can focus on this calculation [of playing games].

“Prudence is needed, as we need to have medical guarantees first. What we asked for was uniformity in the application of all measures and greater oversight.”

A decree was put out by the government on Monday night that bans all competitive sport until June 14, meaning the weekend of June 20/21 is now the target date for the resumption of Serie A.

Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has confirmed that a meeting with the FIGC, Lega Serie A and other authorities will take place on May 28 where a decision is expected to be made.