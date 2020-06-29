Inzaghi: I didn’t expect Benevento would make history

Benevento coach Filippo Inzaghi could hardly contain his joy as his side secured Serie A promotion on Monday, stating he never expected to make history.

The Streghe are back in Italy’s top flight for the second time in their history thanks to a 1-0 victory over Juve Stabia via a Marco Sau goal in the 71st minute.

Inzaghi’s men sit on a record 77 points with seven matches to play, 24 up on Crotone, and the 46-year-old admits he didn’t expect his side to put up such historic numbers.

“These players have done something extraordinary,” he told DAZN after the final whistle. “We were able to equal a record made in 1977. We’ve never lost at home and I’m really happy for the president and director.

“The players have been great, and we deserved a better setting. Congrats to them, they’ve given me an incredible satisfaction.

“We surpassed expectations. They made everything look easy, but behind it all is the great work of the club over the past few years. The president and sporting director wanted me years ago, so I had a debt to pay them.

“I could have maybe expected us to win the league, but not that we would make history.”

Benevento last played in Serie A during the 2017/18 season but were promptly sent back to Serie B after one season.