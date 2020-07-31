Sarri future at Juventus remains in doubt

Despite leading Juventus to their ninth consecutive Serie A title, Maurizio Sarri is not guaranteed to remain as La Vecchia Signora coach at the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Bianconeri sealed the scudetto after defeating Sampdoria 2-0 on Sunday night but the performances under the 61-year-old have drawn criticism from the fans.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will decide on the future of their coach once their Champions League campaign has concluded.

La Vecchia Signora will play Lyon in Turin on August 7 for their Round of 16 second leg encounter in the Champions League and they are at risk of being eliminated early as they are trailing 1-0 on aggregate.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici had publicly declared his approval of Sarri after the win against Sampdoria but failure to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals could still bring the former Chelsea and Napoli tactician’s time in Piedmont to an early end.