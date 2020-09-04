Former Manchester United defender could leave Parma for Inter

Matteo Darmian could be leaving Parma after just one season with the Ducali and moving further north to Inter.

The 30-year-old had joined the Emilia-Romagna club in the summer of 2019 after four seasons with English giants Manchester United and he has reportedly become a target for the Nerazzurri as Coach Antonio Conte having a preference for experienced players.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Darmian’s agent Paolo Castellini has been in discussions with the Inter directors and the Biscione will have to pay Parma €2 million for the right-back.

The Nerazzurri want to make more reinforcements on the flanks and they are also close to signing Roma left-back Aleksandar Kolarov for at least one season at the club.

The former Palermo and Torino defender has played 36 times for Italy and 22 of those appearances were made during the reign of Conte as Azzurri coach.

Darmian played in 33 Serie A matches for Parma throughout the 2019/20 campaign, proving a goal and assist.